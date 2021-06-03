Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the April 29th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LGGNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $20.31 on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.9764 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.10%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

