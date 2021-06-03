Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up to $39.37

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.37, but opened at $41.04. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $40.77, with a volume of 1,377 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.12.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

