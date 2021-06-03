Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $30.75. Approximately 39,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,477,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Several research firms have issued reports on LESL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,559,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $71,401,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,252,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

