Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

NASDAQ:LESL traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 84,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,075. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.86. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

