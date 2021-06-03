LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $9.76. LexinFintech shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 7,631 shares.

The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.43%.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 723,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LexinFintech by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 2,603.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.21.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.