Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Holdings Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $162.47 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $168.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

