Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $164.05

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $164.05 and last traded at $159.83, with a volume of 72913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

