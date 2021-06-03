LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the April 29th total of 886,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LightInTheBox by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,548,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 249,700 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of LightInTheBox by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 87,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LITB opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.58.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

