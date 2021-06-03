LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$145 million.

Shares of LITB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.55. 23,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,898. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $285.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.58. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

