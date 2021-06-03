Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.29

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.29 and last traded at $70.46, with a volume of 1258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.84.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $111,993,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,802 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after acquiring an additional 776,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after acquiring an additional 471,016 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

