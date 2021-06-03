Lobstex (LOBS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $589,270.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0716 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $589,270.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,052,085 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

