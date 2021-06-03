LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

LOGC stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.58. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $43,215.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 54.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

