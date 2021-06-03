Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 532,523 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $65,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,938,003 shares of company stock valued at $591,503,977. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $329.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.61. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.