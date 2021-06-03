Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $53.36 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,044 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Teradyne worth $53,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,263,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $131.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.47. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

