Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $185,000 Stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,990 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sientra were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 97,045 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Sientra by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

SIEN stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.12. Sientra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. On average, analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

