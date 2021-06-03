Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity stock opened at $83.56 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.22. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

