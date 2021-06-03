Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 100.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 81.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYBT opened at $53.53 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

In other news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,614.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

