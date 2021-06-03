Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STXS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $569.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

