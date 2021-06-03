Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,372 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 4,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $246,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $465,270. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $693.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

UEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

