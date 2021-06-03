Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

NYSE:LOW opened at $190.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.09 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

