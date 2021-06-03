Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lowered by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 4.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $517,221,000 after buying an additional 785,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.57. The stock had a trading volume of 73,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,534. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.09 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

