Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.52-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.825-5.905 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.69 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.15 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $383.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $317.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,065. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

