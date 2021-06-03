LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.
LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $12.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.
Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.42. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $117.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55.
In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
