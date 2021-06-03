LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.13

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $12.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $115.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.42. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $117.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.