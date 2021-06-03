MACRO Consulting Group Purchases 65,358 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,358 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 7.8% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MACRO Consulting Group owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

