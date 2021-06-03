Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of NYSE:MCN opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.93. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $8.34.
About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund
