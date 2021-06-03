Madison Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 190,654 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 940 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT opened at $106.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

