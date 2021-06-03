Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $108.86 and last traded at $109.49. 420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 131,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

