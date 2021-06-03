Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MJDLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of MJDLF opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $9.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

