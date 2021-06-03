Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Position Reduced by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.06% of Malibu Boats worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBUU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 458.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131,943 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.92. 1,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,112. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.