Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Shares Up 4.3%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 8,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 14,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several research firms recently commented on MAPGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mapletree Logistics Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mapletree Logistics Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41.

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

