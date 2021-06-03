Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MCHX. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marchex during the first quarter worth about $4,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

