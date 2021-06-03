Mark Stephen Little Purchases 17,250 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

SU stock opened at C$30.22 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The company has a market cap of C$45.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,678.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.07.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.5906414 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,666.67%.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$35.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.44.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

