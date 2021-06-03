Mark Stephen Little Purchases 17,250 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.
SU stock opened at C$30.22 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The company has a market cap of C$45.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,678.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.07.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.5906414 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$35.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.44.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
