Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised Marks and Spencer Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $4.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75 and a beta of 1.82. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

