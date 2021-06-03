Marlin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.36 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $70.42 million and $10.36 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0956 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00069740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.74 or 0.00318017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00238671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.12 or 0.01203070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,893.58 or 0.99956328 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034110 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

