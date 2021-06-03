Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after purchasing an additional 148,592 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.44. The stock had a trading volume of 22,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,730. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $139.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

