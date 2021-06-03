Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 374.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $280.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.66 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

