Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $1.03 Million in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 5,462.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Evergy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 203,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,780 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

