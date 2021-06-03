Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $872,000 Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,152 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 633,900 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 722.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,604 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of TPR opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.