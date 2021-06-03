Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Shares of FANG opened at $86.44 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

