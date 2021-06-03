Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 10,904 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,792,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.39. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $7,542,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,256,183.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,239,335. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

