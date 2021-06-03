Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 16,646 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $65.84 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

