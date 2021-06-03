Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 376.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

ELAN stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

