Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE stock opened at $99.73 on Thursday. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.