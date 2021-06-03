Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTLS. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of MTLS opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.82. Materialise has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after buying an additional 396,770 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 708.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 149,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,562,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

