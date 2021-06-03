Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Raised to C$9.25

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMX. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.20.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.76. 110,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.75. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.26 and a 52-week high of C$5.82. The stock has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

