Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 222,045 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $13,038,000. Perficient accounts for about 3.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 723.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after buying an additional 1,094,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,109,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Perficient by 4.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 440,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Perficient stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,712. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $74.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.