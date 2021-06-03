Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 32,361 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,938,003 shares of company stock valued at $591,503,977. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

NASDAQ FB traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.78. 395,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,865,766. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

