Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $125.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.12. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.19 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.