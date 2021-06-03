Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

MPW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

