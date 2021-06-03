Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Medpace worth $634,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $46,440,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $43,965,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $46,379,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $27,281,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $169.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $216,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,806.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $26,313,942. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

